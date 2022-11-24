HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said recent overdoses haven’t involved teenagers like in previous months but instead more young adults.

“The last two or three within October, November have all been adults… mainly in the mid, low-to-mid 20s,” Hays County deputy Anthony Hipolito said.

The recent increase in fentanyl usage across Central Texas and the country prompted the Texas State University Police Department to equip itself with the overdose injectable medication, ZIMHI.

“We’ll be able to administer this medication, this life-saving medication within a minute,” Texas State University Police Chief Matthew Carmichael said.

Two weeks ago, they got a supply of it for the first time ever. Carmichael said, so far this semester, they haven’t been called to an overdose yet. They’re working to keep it that way.

“We just did a training for about 60 students, not only on personal safety but talking about safe party initiatives, naloxone, addiction,” Carmichael said.

Hipolito said HCSO reported 29 overdoses this year. Those ages 20 to 29 were among the most cases.

It’s a call Carmichael hopes doesn’t happen, but if it comes they’re now ready to help.

“This will bring somebody back to life,” Carmichael said.