Hays County sees its first flu-related death this season

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County health officials say there are clinics still offering free flu shots as the county records its first flu-related death this season.

Hays County says the number of flu cases in the county jumped from 697 in December to 1,046 in January. The first week of February has already confirmed 366 positive flu cases.

“This year’s Flu Season has been one of the worst ones Hays County has seen in years, and there are no signs that it will be stopping anytime soon,” says the county in a press release.

The Hays County Local Health Department is partnering with Live Oak Health Partners Community Clinic to provide free flu shots on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at the Health Department located at 401 Broadway St. in San Marcos from 12-6 p.m., or until the vaccine runs out. Patients 4 years old or older can get the flu shot. You also don’t have to be a Hays County resident to receive the free flu shot.

Although this year’s flu vaccine isn’t as effective as past years, Dr. Phil Huang with the Austin-Travis County Health Authority says patients, especially the very young and old, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems, should still get a flu shot.

In Travis County, 29 flu-related deaths have been recorded this season. No children have died.