HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is seeking volunteers and holiday elf volunteers as part of its Brown Santa program, the department shared in a Facebook post Thursday.

The program’s annual holiday drive collects money, food and toy donations to help families in need countywide. The program comprises both HCSO staff members along with community volunteers, per the post.

More than 650 families received food and toy donations collected last year, officials noted. For toy donations, collections appropriate for those ages 16 and younger will be accepted. Monetary donations can be made via check or cash, with checks made payable to “Hays County Brown Santa” and mailed to the following address:

Hays County Brown Santa

102 Wonder World Drive, Stes. 304-564

San Marcos, Texas 78667

Online payments made through Venmo or Square are also accepted online, with links available here.

Unwrapped toys will be collected through Dec. 8, with wrapped toys accepted through Dec. 11. Toy wrapping sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 9 as well as on Dec. 11 and Dec. 13 from 1-8 p.m.

Toys can be dropped off at the following sites:

San Marcos:

Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union: 1203 Thorpe Lane and 1210 Wonder World Drive

Austin Telco Federal Credit Union: 904 Bugg Lane

Edward Jones Office: 133 W. San Antonio St., Ste. 200

Kyle:

Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union: 20613 N. I-35 Frontage Road

Buda:

Falcon International Bank: 1795 Main St.

Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union: 5045 E. Goforth St.

Wimberley:

ACE Hardware: 14307 Ranch Road 12

Dripping Springs:

Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union: 1040 Rob Shelton Blvd.

SouthStar Bank: 10901 W. U.S. Hwy. 290 at Fitzhugh Road

North Hays Fire and Rescue Station 71: 400 Starplex Drive

North Hays Fire and Rescue Station 74: Belterra Drive

More details on the program are available here.