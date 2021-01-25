Hays County scheduled to reopen COVID-19 vaccine portal Friday

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — After registration for COVID-19 vaccines in Hays County filled up within 15 minutes last week, the county announced it will be reopening its registration portal Friday at noon.

On Friday, the county launched its registration portal for Phase 1A and 1B residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine. County Judge Ruben Becerra said slots for nearly 2,000 doses were gone in about 15 minutes.

The first vaccine clinic for those doses delivered last week was held Monday and went “as smoothly as possible given the myriad challenges,” the county said.

Becerra said with another shipment expected from the Texas Department of State Health Services, they’re ready to reopen appointment scheduling. The county said it’s expecting 1,950 doses this week.

Sign Up for Phase 1A and 1B

Online: Find the link to sign up online at haysinformed.com. Scheduling won’t go live until Friday at noon.

Phone: Those without internet access can call (512) 938-1650. County officials are urging those with internet access to leave the phone lines open for people who truly need it. This phone line won’t go live until Friday at noon.

Hays County said it’s also implementing a text alert system to notify residents of important COVID-19 information. Text COVID to (844) 928-3213 to sign up for those alerts. This will not add you to a vaccine signup list; it’s just an alert system.

Moving forward

Although the county is designated as a hub by the state, health officials are asking residents to have patience when waiting for more doses to arrive. They say it’s because of the very limited supply.

County officials expect vaccines to be distributed by appointment only for the foreseeable future. They’re asking people to continue practicing COVID-19 safety precautions including hand washing, wearing masks and social distancing.

The county said officials will also give Facebook Live updates each Friday at 1 p.m. on Judge Ruben Becerra’s Facebook page.