Hays County, San Marcos host free COVID-19 mobile test sites

Hays

by: Graysen Golter

Posted: / Updated:
covid19 testing mason county may 4 2020

Three members of the Texas Military Department operate a mobile COVID019 test collection site in Mason, Texas on May 4, 2020. (Nexstar Photo/Ben Friberg)

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The City of San Marcos has coordinated with Hays County to provide free mobile testing sites for COVID-19 in the county, according to a San Marcos press release on Friday.

The testing sites were funded by the Texas Division of Emergency Management and are located at Hays cities such as Kyle, Dripping Springs, and San Marcos. There are over 1,000 active COVID-19 cases and over 50 recorded deaths in Hays County as of Monday.

Below are the complete list of schedules and locations for the mobile testing site:

  • Kyle
    • Daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Located at the Hays CISD PAC on 979 Kohlers Crossing
  • Dripping Springs
    • Fridays-Mondays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Located at the Triangle on 151 Mercer St.
  • San Marcos
    • Daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Located at Ramon Lucio Park on 601 S. CM Allen Parkway
  • Wimberley
    • Tuesdays-Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Located at the Wimberly Activity Center on 221 Stillwater Road

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss