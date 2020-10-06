Hays County, San Marcos host free COVID-19 mobile test sites

Three members of the Texas Military Department operate a mobile COVID019 test collection site in Mason, Texas on May 4, 2020. (Nexstar Photo/Ben Friberg)

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The City of San Marcos has coordinated with Hays County to provide free mobile testing sites for COVID-19 in the county, according to a San Marcos press release on Friday.

The testing sites were funded by the Texas Division of Emergency Management and are located at Hays cities such as Kyle, Dripping Springs, and San Marcos. There are over 1,000 active COVID-19 cases and over 50 recorded deaths in Hays County as of Monday.

Below are the complete list of schedules and locations for the mobile testing site:

Kyle Daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Located at the Hays CISD PAC on 979 Kohlers Crossing



Dripping Springs Fridays-Mondays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Located at the Triangle on 151 Mercer St.



San Marcos Daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Located at Ramon Lucio Park on 601 S. CM Allen Parkway

