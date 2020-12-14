Hays County residents: need help paying rent/mortgage due to COVID-19? Apply for help ASAP

Hays

by: Jala Washington

Posted: / Updated:

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Residents in Hays County have just over a week left to apply for COVID-19 relief funds, aimed to help with rent, mortgage and utility payments.

If you’re struggling and you need help, you’ll have until Tuesday, December 22 to apply.

To qualify, you must be a resident of Hays County, have lost your job or wages because of COVID-19, and have overdue rent from March through December.

You can find more information about requirements, and required documentation here.

