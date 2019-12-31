Hays County polling place program deemed successful, will continue

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County countywide polling program was successful in the eyes of the Secretary of State’s office, meaning the county can continue it.

In a release Tuesday, Hays County Elections Administrator Jennifer Anderson said utilizing countywide polling was “a long time coming to our voters.”

“With the support of the Commissioners Court, we’ve made voting easier and more accessible to voters throughout the county, and the result was increased voter activity in the November 2019 Constitutional Amendment election,” Anderson said.

The program, following strict guidelines, allows the county to use vote centering located in areas most commonly traveled by voters and allows voting at any of those centers on Election Day.

The Texas Election Code says that counties participating in the program must have at least one polling place in each Commissioners Court precinct, and the number of polling places within a precinct can’t exceed more than twice the number of polling places in other precincts.

The county says it doesn’t intend to decrease the number of polling places it used in the 2017 election for the 2020 election.