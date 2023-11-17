HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a 17-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

According to HCSO, Kristiana Grant, 17, was dropped off at school by her grandmother on Nov. 8 and did not return home from school that evening.

Grant is believed to be in the San Marcos area at an apartment complex off LBJ Drive, HCSO said.

Hays County officials are searching for Kristiana Grant, 17, who went missing from Hays County on Nov. 17. (Hays County Sheriff’s Office photo)

HCSO asks anyone with information to contact Detective David Maddocks at David.Maddocks@co.hays.tx.us or dispatch at (512) 393-7896 and refer to case number HCSO 2023-65965.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1 (800) 324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S., or you can submit your information online to the tip line: P3tips.com or the Hays County Sheriff’s Office app.