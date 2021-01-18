Hays County now approved to be COVID-19 vaccine hub, but getting the shot could be challenging

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hays County is officially approved to be a COVID-19 vaccine hub, creating the fourth in the Austin-area.

But getting a vaccine is still proving to be a challenge.

As of Monday, pre-registering for the vaccine is still happening solely through the Austin Public Health Department’s website — this is where a number of people’s issues are beginning.

Beth and Don Brown, both over 65, have had no luck. They say they’re locked out of their accounts, the website telling them they need to change their password.

The couple says they both have underlying health conditions. Don is a Type I diabetic. And Beth said she’s a breast cancer survivor and has asthma.

Counties like Hays are still directing its neighbors to the APH website to pre-register. Though the Department of State and Health Services approved Hays County as a vaccine hub on Saturday, the county said it has not launched its COVID-19 vaccination registration website yet.

“Our office is implementing a vaccine registration system so that once we have the doses available, we will begin scheduling appointments,” Emergency Operations Director, Mike Jones said. “We have a tight window of opportunity to distribute the vaccine once a vial is opened and we’re asking for the public’s help in ensuring we strictly follow the protocols in place.”

Reporter Jala Washington will have more on this story on KXAN News at 6 p.m.