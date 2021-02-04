Hays County now allows those eligible to pre-register for COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

Hays County to allow people to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine (Screenshot from haysinformed.com)

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County will now allow those eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine to pre-register ahead of time and have their name on a list for when doses arrive at the hub.

Before, Hays County was only opening their online registration portal on select days and times. Those looking to grab an appointment had to previously make a mad dash to try to register before slots ran out. Sometimes, slots would be filled in 15 minutes or less. Their names would also not be entered into a waitlist after then.

Now, a release from Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra says people can pre-register to be put on a list. From the list, the county will reach out to 1,950 eligible people (this is how many doses the hub has) to schedule their vaccine appointment.

“Signing up on this pre-registration portal does not guarantee that you will be called in for this series of vaccine, but your name will be kept on the list for future vaccinations,” the release from Becerra said.

Those appointments will take place Monday, Feb. 8, and Tuesday, Feb. 9, in Wimberley, the county said.

Becerra said last month because of the high demand, there were too many variables to create a waitlist, especially one that would be useful, productive and easy to manage. On Thursday, he even disclosed more than 70,000 people from across the state had tried to sign up last week for the nearly 2,000 doses the hub had.

Screenshot of the pre-registration portal through the haysinformed.com website

But after recommendations from the emergency management team, the county decided it was best to open the pre-registration portal.

Right now, the county is working on a phone system for pre-registrations, so only the online forms will be available at this time.

“Please rest assured that when phone lines open, you will not be placed at the end of the list,” the county’s release said.

Signing up

When you access the pre-registration link through haysinformed.com, there are two options to sign up if you are Phase 1A and Phase 1B.

Both options ask about your eligibility and your preferred time slot for an appointment. For Phase 1B, it will ask your age.