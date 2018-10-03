Hays County neighborhood boom causing safety concerns Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Dacy Lane in Hays County is slated for improvements (KXAN Photo) [ + - ] Video

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) -- A part of Hays County is growing fast, and it's causing problems and safety concerns for families in the area.

Neighbors who live along Dacy Lane and Hillside Terrace say the added growth has brought quite a bit of traffic with it, causing some safety concerns when it comes to their children.

"I fear for their safety," said James Delgado, as he watches middle-schoolers in his neighborhood walk along the narrow road covered in a blanket of ghost-grey mist on a foggy morning.

"It's a big concern," he said.

He walks his daughter to school every day. It's a short stroll, not even half a mile, but Delgado says he not taking any chances. There are no sidewalks along Dacy Lane and during peak times traffic is heavy.

"It's a mess," Delgado says describing the traffic.

He's not the only one who feels this way, Minerva Romero-Gonzalez and Joe Gonzalez live a couple of blocks of away, but every morning they drop-off their great-grandchild at McCormick Middle School.

"This is an issue that needs to be addressed," said Minerva looking at the road. "Because again, this is a danger to the kids."

Hays County officials are hoping to change that. Plans to improve a stretch of Dacy Lane from Windy Hill Road to Hillside Terrace are in the works. Those with the county say the rural road's through-lanes and shoulders will be improved and turn lanes will be added.

For neighbors who live near the intersection of Dacy Lane and Hillside Terrace, like James Delgado, they will be able to access their home by way of a slip road.

However, Delgado and the Gonzalez's say they've heard it all before, and say they won't believe it until they see it become a reality.

"It's not safe and I wish somebody would step up to the plate," Delgado said.

Officials with the county say work should begin sometime this fall.

Wednesday night Hays County officials are hosting an open house at McCormick Middle School located at 5700 Dacy Lane from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and are asking the community to attend. They want to hear from neighbors along Dacy Lane and inform those in the area and travelers of the coming changes.