Hays County mail-in ballots on track to beat 2016 numbers

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN)– So far, Hays County has received 12,742 mail-in ballot requests. The office has gotten 4,051 back, 809 hand-delivered and the rest through mail, according to elections administrator Jennifer Anderson.

In 2016, Anderson says the Hays County elections office had received 4,586 completed ballots by mail.

“So that’s how many we actually received back in the office and counted. And we’re just under that number right now, so we know and we expect that we’re going to have a lot more in this election season than in the past,” Anderson says.

She says a big reason behind an increase in mail-in requests may be concerns of COVID-19 exposure and more coverage of the process in the media and by candidates.

Many people may also be opting to send their completed ballots by mail after Governor Greg Abbott announced counties may only have one drop-off location, making the drive far for some neighbors.

Anderson says her office has fielded a lot of phone calls and encourages residents to mail in their ballots if they don’t want to make the drive to the drop off location at the Hays County Government Center at 712 S. Stagecoach Trail.

“Certainly if they’re coming from Henley, which would be the furthest reaching point of the county, that’s, that’s going to be probably a 45-minute drive for them. So that’s why we’re letting them know that we feel safe, letting them know to put them in the mail. That has been working and we haven’t had any issues or any delays and in that mail service,” she says.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is October 23.