HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – Hays County authorities lifted a burn ban in the county Thursday.

According to a social media post Thursday night, authorities asked everyone to use caution with any outdoor burning and to have a water source nearby.

Hays was the latest county to lift its ban. Williamson County lifted the burn ban for unincorporated areas within the county’s jurisdiction on Monday.

KXAN has a map of burn bans statewide.