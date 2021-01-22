Hays County to launch COVID-19 vaccine portal

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County will launch a vaccine portal at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Judge Ruben Becerra said.

He added the county had received fewer than 2,000 doses that were “frozen solid.” Vaccinations are set to begin Monday, which will give more time for the doses to thaw, he added.

The census bureau estimates the population of Hays County was 230,191 people as of 2019. In a briefing from Austin Public Health also on Friday, leaders said they were concerned they had not received enough vaccine and that it could take months to vaccinate the estimated 1.2 million people in Travis county.

