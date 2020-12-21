Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra, family test positive for COVID-19

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra announced Monday he and his family have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a social media post, Becerra said they are doing well and are quarantining at home, but he wants to remind the community of the importance of staying safe during the holidays by limiting gatherings.

“Less than an hour ago, I found out that my entire family has tested positive for COVID-19. We are doing well and at home. I’m posting about this immediately, because I want to remind everyone this virus is extremely contagious,” Becerra wrote in the post. “I am lucky to live in a multi-family, multi-generational household. While I love this arrangement, during this pandemic it is a reminder just how easy we can spread the virus among us. That being said, I know I’m asking a lot, but please consider gathering with your extended family remotely this holiday season. Stay safe!”

Becerra will hold commissioners court remotely on Tuesday as well as conduct other business through emails, calls, etc., according to Hays County.