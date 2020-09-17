Hays County judge hit with civil lawsuit calling for his removal

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra faces a legal petition calling for his removal.

According to a lawsuit filed in Hays County on Monday, resident Nathan Kaspar accuses the judge of taking “at least Fifty Thousand ($50,000) dollars from the hard-working taxpayers of this State for work that he did not do,” in 2019 and 2020.

Government code indicates that a county judge can collect a salary supplement from the state “if at least 40 percent of the functions that the judge performs are ‘judicial functions.'”

Becerra’s attorney wrote in a statement that the lawsuit “is baseless.”

“In conjunction with the General Counsel for Hays County and the Texas Association of Counties, we will put together a team that will work to put this nonsense to rest so that Judge Becerra can continue his work on behalf of Hays County without these distractions,” the statement said.

The lawsuit alleges that Becerra never performed any “judicial function” duties, which would include exercising civil jurisdiction, criminal jurisdiction or sitting as a magistrate.

The lawsuit documents indicate that a public information request was filed for records that Becerra performed any of the above duties.

Kasper alleges in the lawsuit that they found those records for the previous county judge, Bert Cobb, but those records do not exist for Judge Becerra.

The lawsuit also includes an affidavit from Rene Garner, the Administrator for Hays County Courts at Law 1, 2 and 3 since 1984.

In the document, Garner testifies, “In my position as Administrator, I oversee and have knowledge of all dockets (civil and criminal) for Hays County Courts at Law 1, 2, and 3. Ruben Becerra has never presided over any docket at the Hays County Courts at Law level.”

Criminal misconduct allegations

Kaspar also accuses Becerra of the following criminal violations:

Tampering with governmental record/knowingly

Making a false entry in a governmental record; Perjury/making a false statement under oath; and Making a record or document with knowledge of its

Falsity and with intent to affect the course or outcome of an official proceeding.

Becerra has not been arrested or been charged on any of these counts.

The lawsuit asks for a citation to be issued to the judge, along with a court appearance five days after that. It also asks for a judge to temporarily suspend Becerra from his office and appoint another person in his place.

Texas code indicates that a county judge may be removed in instances such as “incompetency” or “official misconduct.”