Hays County Judge asks state to inspect county jail after receiving complaints about conditions inside

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra was denied access to tour the county jail after he received complaints of conditions inside the jail. He’s asking the state to investigate.

Becerra is also pushing for all visitation to be allowed now that Texas is back open 100%. The Hays County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) isn’t allowing any visitors right now, because of COVID-19.

That’s one of the reasons Becerra was denied access, according to HCSO. The sheriff’s office said it is getting a safety plan approved by the health department, so it can open the jail up.

Becerra said he’s gotten reports from at least 12 residents about the conditions inside the jail. He details accounts of complaints in a letter to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

He said inmates are unable to flush toilets more than three times per hour, creating a human waste smell.

“Not wanting to jump to conclusions, I respectfully requested a walk-thru of the county jail but was denied access by the Sheriff for reasons that included concerns of exposure to COVID-19,” Becerra said in his letter.

Becerra also said he’s been told there’s a suspected lack of airflow. He said he’s received complaints about broken walls and the smell of swamp gas in jail cells.

Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler, in a statement, denied these claims saying any minor issues they are having are a result of expansion construction:

“In November 2016, the taxpayers of Hays County passed a 106.4-million-dollar public safety bond. 65.1 million of that was set aside for the expansion and renovations on Uhland Road. In January 2021, after multiple days of inspections by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, the Hays County Jail received its approval to occupy the new expansion.

While we continue to work with our contractor to address minor construction issues … there are no major mechanical issues linked to the expansion and renovation project that would decrease the humane treatment of our inmates. The renovation phase of this project is scheduled to completed by this summer.”

The sheriff’s office said only one inmate so far has tested positive for the coronavirus and no jailers. Becerra feels he should be allowed to tour the facility for himself, as the county judge.

