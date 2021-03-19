Hays County Jail to allow on-site visits starting next week

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Jail will allow on-site visitation starting Monday, March 22 after visits were stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All visitors must wear a mask, maintain social distancing and submit to a temperature check at check-in, according to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office website.

Visits on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be held between 12 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. On Tuesdays, visits will be held from 2:40 p.m. until 7 p.m. Visits will be in 20-minute time slots. The jail has a complete schedule of visitation times on its website here.

All inmates will be allotted one on-site visit per month “to be fair and afford each inmate the opportunity for a face-to-face visit with approved family or friends,” the website says.

This comes after the Hays County Judge was denied entry to the jail for a tour, in part because of the COVID-19 protocols. The jail recently passed a state inspection the judge had requested, since he wasn’t allowed inside to check out the conditions.