HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — An inmate at the Hays County Jail died Wednesday morning after he was taken to the hospital, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO identified the inmate as James Warren Knight, 41, of Dripping Springs.

James Warren Knight, 41, of Dripping Springs (Hays County Photo)

The sheriff’s office said on Tuesday just before 5 p.m., a medical emergency was called for Knight. He was seen by medical staff at the jail, but was ultimately taken to a hospital. Hospital staff began treating Knight, but he died Wednesday around 6 a.m.

HCSO said it doesn’t suspect any foul play, but autopsy results are pending. The death is being investigated by Texas Rangers.

Knight was in custody on multiple charges out of Hays County, including resisting arrest/search or transport, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief. HCSO said he had one charge out of Austin — possession of child pornography.