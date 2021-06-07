Hays County in-person jury trials resume — it could take years to get caught up, DA says

Jury trials continue to back up as pandemic continues on (Getty Images)

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — After more than a year, in-person jury trials in Hays County are set to resume.

Hays County District Attorney Wes Mau said as of Monday, there are 183 district court cases (felonies) on upcoming jury dockets. And there are nearly 300 misdemeanor cases set on the county court-at-law jury dockets.

There’s already a backlog in trial courts, according to Mau. Now, giving everyone their day in court will be even more challenging. It could take two to three years to get caught up on cases, Mau said.

The DA’s office is now working with courts to set up more cases than they normally would, to speed up the pace.

According to Hays County, there will be COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

Face coverings will be optional, but there will be social distancing. The County said judges will allow witnesses to testify virtually if they have COVID-19, have been exposed, or are more vulnerable to the virus.

