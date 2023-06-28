HAYS COUNTY, Texas – Hays County residents can now apply remotely for a marriage license.

The County Clerk’s Office recently implemented the GovOS Remote Marriage License Issuance program.

According to the county, the program allows those who may not be able to visit the clerk’s office in person to apply remotely for a license. Couples who complete the process are considered to have appeared before the court.

“We are very excited to offer this new program for our Hays County residents,” said County Clerk Elaine Cárdenas. “Serving our customers is at the core of every decision we make.”

Couples who use this system will have access to multiple features, the county said, including remote meeting facilitation and scheduling, electronic uploading of supporting documentation and marriage application electronic signatures.

According to county, Hays is the second Texas county after Tarrant to use the GovOS Remote Marriage License Issuance program since the Texas Legislature authorized Texas counties to move the process of obtaining a marriage license fully online in 2021.

The county said the program is open to all Hays County residents, but it can also be used by people from other counties and states.