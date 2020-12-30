Hays County implements more thorough ‘small outdoor event’ application process

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — There’s now a more thorough process for applying to host a small outdoor event within Hays County limits.

Hays County announced Tuesday Fire Marshal Nathan Mendenhall will now have a more direct role in getting small events approved. Before, it was solely up to the county judge. Now applications will be reviewed by Mendenhall’s office first.

According to the county, all outdoor events in unincorporated areas and country properties that are expected to have 50 people or more must get prior approval.

This approval has been needed since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide COVID-19 executive order. The order states outdoor gatherings of 10 people or more are not allowed, unless the county approves it. Events approved by counties cannot violate the executive order, restrictions and stipulations.

Buck’s Backyard, a music venue in Hays County, does host outdoor events and will go through the county’s updated application process for approval now.

Bishop Badger, co-owner of Buck’s, said he wants to do all he can to make sure he’s following regulations and keeping everyone safe. However, he does feel the process makes things harder for businesses.