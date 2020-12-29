Hays County home security cam captures eerie photos over holiday weekend

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Hays County resident woke up to an eerie notification from his security camera app on Sunday morning.

Robin Searcy shared the photos his security camera captured with KXAN.

The two photos depict what looks like a young girl wandering his property for about three minutes just before 2 a.m. She looks like she’s wearing a long nightgown and possibly holding something in her hands.

Searcy said he doesn’t believe any of his neighbors have children who look like the person in the captured images.

KXAN reached out to the Mustang Ridge Police Department about the images. It said no missing person or welfare checks have been filed recently, but an officer is going to go back to check it out.

This story will be updated by Reporter Jala Washington after KXAN news at 5 p.m.