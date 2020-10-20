Hays County high-speed chase ends with suspect being shot

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A high-speed chase in Hays County on Monday ended with the suspect being shot by deputies, according to an official with the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT).

KXAN crews on scene confirmed law enforcement is investigating near S Loop 4 just north of Interstate Drive. That’s south of the City of Buda.

Charley Wilkison, executive director for CLEAT, said after the chase started, deputies were able to disable the vehicle. The suspect then pointed a gun out of the window, and that’s when deputies fired.

The suspect was hit, according to Wilkison. No deputies were hurt.

KXAN has reached out to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.