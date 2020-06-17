Hays County health officials hold COVID-19 press conference for first time since March

Hays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Local Health Department will be holding a virtual press conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

A spokesperson says the Zoom meeting comes in response to questions from local media about COVID-19.

Epidemiologist Eric Schneider is expected to provide more information about COVID-19 testing and infection rates, hospitalizations and clusters or hot spots.

The last time health officials in Hays County held a conference was March 15, one day after the county’s first reported COVID-19 case.

County and city officials had announced a disaster declaration during the press conference.

KXAN’s Tahera Rahman is following this developing story. Check back here for updates from the news conference.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss