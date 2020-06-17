Hays County health officials hold COVID-19 press conference for first time since March

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Local Health Department will be holding a virtual press conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

A spokesperson says the Zoom meeting comes in response to questions from local media about COVID-19.

Epidemiologist Eric Schneider is expected to provide more information about COVID-19 testing and infection rates, hospitalizations and clusters or hot spots.

The last time health officials in Hays County held a conference was March 15, one day after the county’s first reported COVID-19 case.

County and city officials had announced a disaster declaration during the press conference.

KXAN’s Tahera Rahman is following this developing story. Check back here for updates from the news conference.