AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Researchers and professors at colleges and universities in Central Texas are collecting personal protective equipment (PPE) from their science and medical labs to donate to local doctors and nurses who need it to protect themselves from COVID-19.

On-campus classes are cancelled for the rest of the semester at all major institutions in the area, which means students aren't there to use the gloves, masks, gowns and other PPE. Doctors and nurses, meanwhile, are running out of the equipment critical to preventing them from becoming infected with the new coronavirus.