HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Thursday, Hays County said it is hand-delivering jury summonses to prospective jurors for an upcoming trial happening Jan. 8, the district said in a news release.

Hays County District Clerk Avrey Anderson Sr. said in the release more than 6,000 jury notices were affected “throughout multiple county offices” due to an error by a Hays County vendor.

Those jury summonses have since been printed and given to county constables. They will then hand-deliver the documents to those prospective jurors, according to Hays County.

“It’s an unfortunate situation due to the important nature of the cases that are currently on the dockets,” Anderson Sr. said.

For anyone who has received a notice on their door or mailbox, the county said that is an official summons from the Hays County District Clerk.

Anderson Sr. said if the issue is not resolved by the end of this week, the county will “continue to seek alternative methods” to serve jury summons.