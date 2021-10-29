Hays County gets more than $970K for sidewalks along parts of RM 2325

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — It’ll be a little easier for pedestrians to walk along parts of RM 2325 in Wimberley, now that $971,000 in funding has been approved for sidewalks.

Hays County says it got funding approval for the sidewalks as part of the Wimberley Valley Trails project from the Texas Transportation Commission.

The money will be used to put in sidewalks connecting Wimberley High School, Danforth Junior High School, Wimberley Market Days and the Wimberley Village Library along RM 2325, the county says.

The Wimberley Valley Trails project aims to improve connectivity in Wimberley and surrounding areas. It includes plans for hike-and-bike trails, several transportation options and other ways to connect people with nature and link different areas of the community.

Hays County says it will continue to work with partners to gather more funding.

