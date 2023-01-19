Hays County Food Bank volunteers load bags into cars, instead of recipients coming into the building.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – More people in Central Texas are relying on food banks to help fill their fridges. But some food banks are struggling themselves.

At the Hays County food bank, there is not enough storage space, which forces it to turn away large donations.

“They’ll give us a call and they’ll say, ‘Hey, our 18 Wheeler would love to drop off pallets of food for you.’ But we don’t have the means to accept that,” said Development and Communications Manager of the Hays County Food Bank Iris Tate.

However, help is on the way in the form of $1.2 million after the Hays County Commissioners Court approved American Rescue Plan Act funds for the food bank in December 2022.

“That will be used to hire a campaign, a capital campaign consultant that will be used to run a feasibility study. That way we know how long this will even take. How much will this cost?” Tate said.

Right now the food bank is working out of just 1,000 square feet of storage pace and said it needs to expand to handle more people coming in for food assistance.

“Inflation has increased that even more. Our clients are having to choose between paying their prescriptions, paying their medical bills or affording groceries,” Tate said.

Cynthia Smith is one of those clients. “Sometimes we actually don’t have any food left to eat,” she said.

While its still early in the process, Tate said this would allow the food bank to store thousands of pounds of more food and distribute to even more people in the community like Smith.

“I’m glad I can come and you know, get this resource. I’m just thank you, God,” Smith said.