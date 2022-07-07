HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The calls keep coming in at South Hays County Fire and Rescue as the extreme heat and drought spark fires throughout Central Texas. Dan Kramer, the station’s deputy fire chief, said it’s taking both a financial and physical toll.

“It’s going to be still a long season to go. We’re only a week into July and we’re seeing fires that are popping up just on the daily basis,” Chief Kramer said.

The increase in calls has led to an increase in fuel.

“You look at 100-gallon fuel tanks. That adds up very, very quickly,” said South Hays firefighter Richard Thompson.

Kramer said they’ve had to adjust their budget with the rising gas prices.

“Our fuel bill probably about tripled in the last few months,” Kramer said.

They’ve pulled money from other areas like training and equipment. But along with the financial toll, there’s a physical one as well.

“I don’t want them to get to the point where they’re showing up to every fire just going and going and going and they get to the point where they don’t want to go to fires anymore because they’re burned out on it,” Kramer said.

Firefighters like Thompson have been doing this for years. While times are tough right now, he said he’ll be there to get the job done.

“We’re getting out there. We’re helping a lot of people. I think we’re doing a little bit of good somewhere,” Thompson said.