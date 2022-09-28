HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — After three years, the Hays County mental health court will start taking cases soon. That’s after the county filled both of its mental health court positions.

Those positions include a case worker and administrator.

Commissioners created the court in December 2019. It’s meant to provide an alternative to jail if mental health might have played a role. It would take on both criminal misdemeanor and felony cases.

According to the county, the caseworker will review incoming cases, interview potential clients and more.

During a Sept. 20 commissioners court meeting, Hays County Court at Law Judge Dan O’Brien said the mental health court caseworker candidate has over nine years of experience working in the social work field as a direct service provider and program manager for multiple programs.

KXAN’s Sarah Al-Shaikh will have more on this story. You can watch on KXAN News at 6 p.m.