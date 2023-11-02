HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Hemphill Elementary School in Hays County is closed through Nov. 8 after mold was discovered in 13 classrooms, the Hays Consolidated Independent School District said in a news release.

This comes after a “concern about a mold smell in a classroom” at the elementary, the district said. An air quality test was able to confirm the discovery of the mold, and mitigation crews began working to remove the mold from the classroom, according to Hays CISD.

The air quality test “revealed the initial classroom had elevated levels of Aspergillus/Penicillium,” which can affect people with “weakened immune systems or cause allergies,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Wednesday, crews found at least 13 classrooms were “affected in areas behind the walls from the floors up to about three feet above the floors,” the district said.

Hays CISD then notified parents Wednesday saying the school would be closed from Thursday to Nov. 8, and students will not be able to return to the campus until Nov. 9.

What to do if you have mold in your home

When it comes to mold, it can “look like spots.” It can also be “many different colors, and it can smell musty,” the CDC said.

The CDC said if mold is growing in your home, then the mold needs to be cleaned, then the moisture problem needs to be fixed. You can remove mold from hard surfaces and can be done with “household products, soap and water, or a bleach solution of no more than 1 cup of household laundry bleach in 1 gallon of water,” the CDC said.

For more tips on how to clean up mold or how to prevent it from growing in your home, go to the CDC website.

Meal service and make-up time

Students will have access to a grab-and-go meal service on weekdays, which will be similar to what the district did when all schools were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the district said.

The district said it has enough “instruction minutes to accommodate two full days of missed instruction without the need to make up the days.” Hays CISD said it will work with the Texas Education Agency to seek a possible waiver for the remaining days the school is closed. This is so students will not have to go to school on days that were already scheduled as holidays later in the year.