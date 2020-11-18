Hays County disease investigators provide update on COVID-19 outbreak, share advice about holiday safety

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Since Thanksgiving is coming up next week, epidemiologists from Hays County are going to share information with neighbors about how to safely celebrate the holiday during the coronavirus pandemic.

Two members from the county’s epidemiology team will hold a virtual briefing with reporters on Wednesday morning to discuss holiday safety and provide an update about the local COVID-19 outbreak.

The speakers will include epidemiologist Eric Schneider and data analyst Hayden Matz. According to a news release sent out Tuesday by the county, they’re also set to discuss reporting cases, trends and status updates on hospitals and schools.

Hays County currently reports more than 600 active cases of COVID-19 as well as 10 hospitalizations from the disease. At least 92 people have died from complications related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began earlier this year.