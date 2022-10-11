HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – School districts in Hays County can receive $200,000 for behavioral health services. It’s money that’s meant to get more counselors and resources inside schools.

It’s something Wimberley ISD Director of Student Support Services Amy Lyles agreed needs to happen.

“Putting that funding towards young people in our county to me is one of the biggest things we can do as far as prevention and support,” Lyles said.

The money supports both mental health services and substance use services as well. That could be in the form of hiring counselors or contracting them out.

It’s a decision Hays County Commissioner Walt Smith said is in the hands of the school districts.

“Allow those school districts to really mold and create a program of usage that they can administer in a thoughtful way to address their issues,” Commissioner Smith said.

With everything students deal with today, Lyles said the more resources on campus, the better.

“When you think about what’s going on for young people, besides COVID 19, besides school shootings and now fentanyl. The feeling of underlining safety is palpable. You can feel it,” Lyles said.

The money for this grant comes from American Rescue Plan funds. Commissioners are set to give a final vote at their next court meeting.