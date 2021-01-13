Hays County directs residents who qualify for COVID-19 vaccine to hubs, pharmacies

Jill Johnson adminsters the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Sharee Livingston, an OB-GYN with UPMC Lititz. (Dan Gleiter/The Patriot-News via AP)

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Local Health Department is directing Phase 1A and 1B residents searching for a COVID-19 vaccine to hubs outside of the county and other providers, like pharmacies.

In a release on Wednesday, the county said while it has been preparing for vaccine distribution, residents will have to look at places other than the local health department for now to get the shot.

The closest hubs are located in Travis and Bexar Counties. The county said it is coordinating with Austin Public Health, which recently opened pre-registration for the vaccine online, to help administer vaccines to Hays County residents who fall under Phase 1B.

Vaccine supply is still limited. The county said pre-registration with APH does not guarantee you will get the vaccine or be granted a scheduled appointment.

The county health department said it was approved by the state to receive doses. It’s expecting a small allotment to be shipped in the “very near future.”

Hays County officials also encouraged people to keep practicing safety measures to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.