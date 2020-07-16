Hays County deputies searching for missing pregnant woman

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Evelyn Avendano-Acosta left her home on Wednesday and didn’t return. (Hays County Sheriff’s Office Photo)

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County deputies are looking for a missing 23-year-old pregnant woman.

According to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, Evelyn Avendano-Acosta was last seen in the 500 block of Wayside Drive in Wimberley Wednesday afternoon.

She left on foot without her purse, phone or identification and hasn’t returned, the sheriff’s office says.

Hays County deputies are looking for 23-year-old Evelyn Avendano-Acosta, who is pregnant. (Hays County Sheriff’s Office Photo)

She is described as a 23-year-old Hispanic woman around 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Avendano-Acosta is around seven months pregnant, the sheriff’s office says. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt.

If you have any information or have seen her, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office asks you to call (512) 393-7896. You can also submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 324-8466.