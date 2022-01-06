Hays County deputies search for missing man in Sunset Valley, Austin area

Michael Sisk left his home in the Dripping Springs area Monday afternoon and is believed to be in the Sunset Valley and Austin area. (Hays County Sheriff’s Office Photo)

HAYS COUNTY (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing man last seen at his home in the Dripping Springs area.

Just before 2 p.m. on Monday, 32-year-old Michael Sisk “abruptly left his residence” in Dripping Springs, officials said. Sisk is a 6-foot tall white man with brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red shirt and dark jacket while carrying a backpack.

(Courtesy: Hays County Sheriff’s

Department officials said Sisk is believed to be in the Sunset Valley and Austin region. They added they believe he might be in a homeless encampment.

Anyone with information on Sisk’s disappearance and whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sean White by calling 512-393-225, or the Hays County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 512-393-7896. Information can also be emailed to sean.white@co.hays.tx.us or by placing an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-8477.