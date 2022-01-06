Hays County deputies search for missing man in Sunset Valley, Austin area

HAYS COUNTY (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing man last seen at his home in the Dripping Springs area.
Just before 2 p.m. on Monday, 32-year-old Michael Sisk “abruptly left his residence” in Dripping Springs, officials said. Sisk is a 6-foot tall white man with brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red shirt and dark jacket while carrying a backpack.
Department officials said Sisk is believed to be in the Sunset Valley and Austin region. They added they believe he might be in a homeless encampment.
Anyone with information on Sisk’s disappearance and whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sean White by calling 512-393-225, or the Hays County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 512-393-7896. Information can also be emailed to sean.white@co.hays.tx.us or by placing an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-8477.