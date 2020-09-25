Hays County deputies search for county employee suffering from mental illness

Hays

by:

Posted: / Updated:
35-year-old Tyler Pendergrass (HCSO Photo)

35-year-old Tyler Pendergrass (HCSO Photo)

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a county employee who they say is suffering from mental health issues.

The sheriff’s office said Thursday that 35-year-old Tyler Pendergrass was last seen leaving work in San Marcos around 3:45 p.m. He’s a Hays County Transportation worker.

Deputies said Pendergrass left driving a county truck—a 2009 Chevy Colorado pickup with a Texas exempt plate numbered 1043394. The truck has Hays County Transportation decals on the doors.

He was wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and a Dallas Cowboys cap, deputies said. He could be in the Lockhart area.

If you see Pendergrass or the truck he is driving, the sheriff’s office asks you to call 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss