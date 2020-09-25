Hays County deputies search for county employee suffering from mental illness

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a county employee who they say is suffering from mental health issues.

The sheriff’s office said Thursday that 35-year-old Tyler Pendergrass was last seen leaving work in San Marcos around 3:45 p.m. He’s a Hays County Transportation worker.

Deputies said Pendergrass left driving a county truck—a 2009 Chevy Colorado pickup with a Texas exempt plate numbered 1043394. The truck has Hays County Transportation decals on the doors.

He was wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and a Dallas Cowboys cap, deputies said. He could be in the Lockhart area.

If you see Pendergrass or the truck he is driving, the sheriff’s office asks you to call 911.