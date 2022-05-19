HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County deputies are searching for a 16-year-old girl last seen Saturday in Buda.

HCSO said Ty’teanna Franklin left her home May 14 and did not come back. She’s believed to be in the south Austin area.

She’s described as 5’5″ tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Franklin was last seen wearing blue jeans and a spaghetti strap top. She has a tattoo on her left side rib cage and a nose piercing.

If you have details on where she could be, contact Det. Brian Wahlert by email at brian.wahlert@co.hays.tx.us or through dispatch at (512) 393-7896.