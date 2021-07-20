Hays County deputies looking for Wimberley parks graffiti suspect

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man it believes is responsible for graffiti on public property in the Wimberley area.

On its Facebook page Monday, HCSO posted photos of the suspect they say painted political-themed messages on Wimberley Parks and Hays County Parks walking trails and property in the past year. The messages the suspect is alleged to have painted are “Trump won,” “Senile Joe,” “Dementia Joe,” and “Libs suck,” HCSO said.

The graffiti happened in the early morning hours on weekends, HCSO said. The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall white man weighing about 175 pounds with short hair. He could be wearing a face mask and was last seen wearing shorts and a bucket hat.

If you have any information about the suspect, call HSCO at 512-393-7803 and use case number 2021-41910 as a reference.