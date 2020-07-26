Hays County deputies looking for 17-year-old who was recently hospitalized

Hays County deputies are looking for 17-year-old Soraya Montoya (Hays County Sheriff’s Office Photo)

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County deputies are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl who was recently hospitalized for her mental health.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said Soraya Montoya left her home on foot near Schubert Lane in Kyle on Saturday around 1 p.m. That’s near Camino Real.

She is Hispanic and is described as 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds. She has reddish-auburn hair and brown eyes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said she may be wearing red and white Jordan sneakers and carrying a maroon Jansport backpack.

If you have any information on Montoya, you can call the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 393-7896 or Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-324-8466.