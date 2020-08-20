Hays County deputies locate armed man

Hays

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office asked Wimberley residents to stay indoors after an armed man was reported in the area Thursday. He has since been located.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were conducting a law enforcement operation near Joe Wimberley Boulevard and Ranch Road 12.

They believed an armed man was in the area. He was described as a white man wearing a black hat, gray shirt and denim shorts.

The sheriff’s office now says the man was found and is no longer in the area.

Deputies had asked people to avoid the area, stay inside and lock their doors.

