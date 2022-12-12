HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Hays County Corrections officer was placed on administrative leave Monday after reports of an officer-involved shooting at a hospital in Kyle, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a news release Monday.

According to the release, an inmate attempted to escape while receiving medical treatment at Seton Hospital in Kyle and assaulted the corrections officer, then ran on foot through the emergency room.

The corrections officer shot the inmate, and medical staff began life-saving measures, but the inmate died, the release said.

The inmate, who was not identified Monday, was in the Hays County Jail for the following charges: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, bail jumping, failure to appear, reckless driving, criminal mischief and evading arrest/detention, the release said. The inmate will not be identified publicly until next of kin has been notified.

This is an active investigation currently led by the Texas Rangers, as per HCSO policy in an officer-involved shooting.

Anyone with any information regarding the investigation can call Detective Travis Terreo with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 393-7896 or travis.terreo@co.hays.tx.us and refer to case number HCSO 2022-67679.

Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8466 or submit information online to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s app.