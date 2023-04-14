HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Hays County contractor was arrested and charged with felony theft this week.

John Paul Vargas, Jr., 45, was arrested and charged with felony theft of property, $150,000-$300,000, according to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office. He also has a previous conviction, HCSO said.

Vargas has been a general contractor in the Hays County area and received payments for work that he did not finish, HCSO said.

If you hired Vargas or any of his companies for general construction and have uncompleted work or no work done, you can file a report with HCSO or your local law enforcement agency.