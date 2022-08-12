HAYS COUNTY (KXAN) — The Hays County Local Health Department has confirmed two cases of monkeypox within the county. HCLHD is investigating the cases and working to identify anyone who may have had direct contact with the patients.

The HCLHD has received a limited supply of the JYNNEOS vaccine, which can be administered to individuals on a case-by-case basis. HCLHD is working collaboratively with the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), healthcare providers and other local health departments to identify high-risk contacts of confirmed or probable monkeypox cases.

The county’s health department can evaluate on a case-by-case basis any individual that meets high-risk criteria and may benefit from pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to prevent disease occurrence.

As of Aug. 10, the Texas Department of Health and Human Services began shipping an additional 16,340 vials of the JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine to local health departments and DSHS public health regions. The distribution is based on the number of people currently at the greatest risk of being exposed to the monkeypox virus.

HCLHD has developed an information hub for updates and information about monkeypox. More information about monkeypox, including prevention, is available on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.