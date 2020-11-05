Hays County completes bridge reconstruction to reduce flooding risk

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — To reduce the risk of flooding in the area, Hays County has completed the more than $1 million reconstruction of a low-water crossing in the Chaparral Park community, according to a Thursday press release.

The project increased the height of the bridge by two feet and installed new box culverts as part of the road bond approved in 2016, according to the release. Flooding in 2013 and 2015 in the area had damaged homes and prevented residents from entering and exiting the neighborhood.

“The completion of this work is another step in upgrading and improving the safety of low-water crossings around Hays County,” Precinct 2 Commissioners Mark Jones said in the release. “Having witnessed the damage from heavy flooding in recent years, I’m grateful to see the roadway completed and to know residents can feel an extra measure of comfort.”

Several other low-water crossings in the county will receive similar treatment as part of the road bond. Projects being developed in the county’s precincts can be found on the Hays County website.