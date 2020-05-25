Hays County closes Five Mile Dam park after heavy rain

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County closed Five Mile Dam Monday, May 25, due to the severe storms and rain from Sunday.

Hays County reports the heavy rain caused a strong flow rate in the Blanco River and, coupled with fast-moving debris, the area isn’t considered safe for the public.

The San Marcos park is right along the Blanco River with trails for hiking, walking, running, and mountain biking.

There is a chance for more storms and showers Monday afternoon and throughout the night, according to the forecast from the KXAN First Warning Weather team.

