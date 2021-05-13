Hays County begins vaccinating eligible children for COVID-19

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County began vaccinating children ages 12 to 15 with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Thursday night.

The county hosted a walk-in clinic between 5 and 10 p.m. at the Dunbar Recreation Center off Martin Luther King Boulevard in San Marcos. The vaccine was made available to adults as well.

This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization to the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 to 15.

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said more vaccinations and the new mask guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are getting us closer to normalcy.

“It’s been a fight since getting COVID testing, masking and now vaccinations. Now, we get to taper back out gently into the sunset just in time for the 4th of July,” he said.

Becerra said more than 100,000 vaccines have been given out in Hays County. 42% of the population ages 16 and older are considered fully vaccinated.