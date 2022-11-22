HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – Hays County Commissioners unanimously approved the public defender’s office contract with Neighborhood Defender Service, Inc. at its meeting Tuesday.

The county has been trying to get a public defender’s office for three years. Currently, court-appointed attorneys are assigned cases.

According to the Hays County Jail dashboard, as of Nov. 20, more than 80% of the jail population is being held pretrial. Local advocacy group, Mano Amiga, said this office would go a long way in helping people incarcerated get adequate representation.

KXAN’s Sarah Al-Shaikh will have more on this story.