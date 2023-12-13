HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A facial recognition software could come to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office in the future.

County commissioners recently approved for the sheriff’s office to fill out an order form with Clearview AI, a facial recognition company that provides software to law enforcement, government agencies and other organizations.

The agenda item said the sheriff’s office is approved to purchase Clearview AI software licenses in the FY 2024 budget.

“The software is a facial recognition software that will provide law enforcement with greater insight and lead generation through the use of its investigative platform,” the agenda item said.

It said the term for this purchase is over a three-year period, with $6,495 due each year. It totals out to $19,485.

The agenda item said funding for the first year is available in the Sheriff’s Office Software Capital general ledger.

What is Clearview AI?

According to Clearview AI’s website, its platform has the “largest known database of 40+ billion facial images sourced from public-only web sources, including news media, mugshot websites, public social media, and many other open sources.”

When it comes to law enforcement, the company said the platform helped with developing leads.

It claimed on its website that the leads, along with other evidence, can help identify suspects, persons of interest and victims to help solve crimes.

The CEO of Clearview AI sent a statement to KXAN about its uses.

“AI is used by law enforcement agencies around the country for after-the-crime investigations to help identify criminal suspects and help solve crimes such as drug trafficking, human trafficking and child abuse. Clearview AI only searches publicly available information from the internet. It is not intended to be used as a real-time surveillance tool. Clearview AI requires its law enforcement customers to provide a case number and crime type to ensure an audit trail and to enforce responsible usage of facial recognition and provides training for its customers.” Hoan Ton-That, CEO of Clearview AI

Wrongful arrest and privacy concerns

Some people are calling this technology into question.

U.S. Senator Ed Markey (D-Massachusetts) sent a letter to Clearview AI asking questions about the company’s technology.

According to a press release from the senator, he expressed “serious concerns about Clearview AI’s mass collection of biometric information without individual consent, arguing that Clearview AI’s practices pose serious threats to privacy rights and civil liberties, particularly for people of color.”

The senator referenced a report about a Louisiana Sheriff’s Office relying on incorrect Clearview AI results in the wrongful arrest of a Black Georgia resident who said he never visited Louisiana.